A RAILWAY in North Yorkshire has announced that funding from a legacy donation will go towards the overhaul of a historic locomotive.
Following a generous donation left by Clifford Luff in his will, the North Yorkshire Moors Railway (NYMR) has revealed that the money will be used in the overhaul of steam locomotive, BR Standard 4 Tank No. 80135.
Along with the remaining funds that the NYMR has from the Bridge and Wheels Appeal, the heritage railway is now able to restart the overhaul of the steam locomotive that first entered service in 1956.
Chris Price, CEO of the NYMR said: “We are extremely grateful to Mr Clifford Luff for remembering the NYMR in his will.
"In these difficult times it's nice to be able to announce this good news story."
Tenders are currently being sought from external contractors to manufacture the replacement inner firebox using materials already in NYMR stock - as well as a complete boiler overhaul and new frames and running gear.
