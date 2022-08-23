A MAJOR fireworks competition is set to be held at a popular North Yorkshire venue this weekend.

Once again this weekend Newby Hall in Ripon will host the fifth instalment in this year’s Firework Champions catalogue of events on Saturday, August 27.

Firework Champions has been a long-standing event ever since its foundation in 2002, offering people all across the UK professional fireworks displays on a localised level.

The simple premise sees three teams - Dynamite Fireworks, Pyrotex Fireworx, and Phoenix Fireworks - present their own unique spin on the firework display formula in order to win over the hearts and minds of an audience who get to vote via SMS at the end of the show.

On top of this, there will also be a drone light show courtesy of DroneSwarm, funfair rides, music, interviews, food and drink from some of the UK’s leading vendors, and much more.

Mat Lawrence, managing director at event organiser MLE Pyrotechnics, said: “It’s an honour to return to Newby Hall for another year of our Firework Champions event.

"We’ve got a tonne of great entertainment in store thanks to our three competitors as well as a spectacular closing display from SmartPyro! It’s going to be a great day out for families. There really is something for everyone at Firework Champions”

At 4pm, gates open for entry alongside pre-show entertainment, the DroneSwarm light show at twilight, and the main event which begins at 9.30pm with SMS voting at 10.15pm, the larger closing display at 10.30pm, and then the results which are announced at 10.40pm.

Mat said: “Everyone has fun each and every time we organise an event here at Newby Hall.

"The magnificent grounds, combined with the amazing entertainment and firework displays, ensures it’ll be an event people will never forget.”

To book a ticket click here.