A YORK biker who died in a crash has been named as an inquest into his death was opened today.
Neil Alexander Bushby, 61, of The Bungalow, York Golf Club, Strensall, died at Northern General Hospital in Sheffield on August 4, a day after the head chef was involved in a collision with a car while riding a motorbike,said Coroner Jonathan Leach.
He said the provisional cause of death was chest and abdominal injuries and adjourned the inquest to a later date.
The Press reported earlier this month that a black Honda motorbike collided with a silver Toyota Hilux 4x4 while travelling towards Sherburn-in-Elmet on the B1222 Bishopdyke Road, near the junction with Oxmoor Lane and Scalm Lane, at shortly after 6.30pm on Wednesday August 3.
The motorcyclist suffered serious injuries in the crash and was taken to hospital for treatment but sadly died shortly after.
North Yorkshire Police appealed for anyone who might have witnessed the incident, seen either vehicle driving in the area beforehand or who might have dashcam footage, to get in touch.
Anyone who could help was asked to email MCIT@northyorkshire.police.uk or call 101, select option two and ask for the Major Collision Investigation Team, quoting reference number 12220136679.
