PEOPLE across York are being urged to join an illuminating night-time walking event for charity.
Cancer Research UK's Shine Night Walk, which is returning to the city, will take place on October 1.
Entries are open now for the 10k event, where participants can choose to raise money for the area of life-saving research closest to their hearts.
Cancer Research UK spokesperson for North Yorkshire, Michaela Robinson-Tate, said: "Whether people walk for someone they know or to bring forward the day when all cancers are cured, every step - from York Minster to the Shambles and beyond - will raise vital funds for life-saving research."
The event starts at Rowntree Park at 7pm, when walkers will take to the city’s streets in a "fun and inspirational" parade of light.
To enter or volunteer, visit the Cancer Research website.
Anyone who signs up between August 22 and 30 can claim a 30 per cent discount by using the code: SNWAUG30.
