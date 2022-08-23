A DISABLED adventurer from York is preparing to tackle one of the UK's highest peaks thanks to a group of volunteers - who she aims to raise money for.

Abi Bubb, who has a physical disability called Arthrogryposis which affects the muscles in her arms and legs, will be helped by a 14-strong team to “achieve the impossible” by conquering Mount Snowdon’s 1,035m ascent in Wales.

Abi, 36, will also be joined by David Bainbridge, who lives with a rare genetic disorder called Ehlers Danlos Syndrome (EDS).

The 'Pulling Together up Snowdon' challenge hopes to raise more than £20,000 for the Jubilee Sailing Trust (JST), which transforms lives through inclusive adventures at sea on their tall ship, SV Tenacious.

Setting off on Saturday September 24, Abi and David will be supported up the mountain by the team from the global sailing charity. They will take it in turns to assist Abi and pull David along in his wheelchair all the way to the summit.

Abi said: "Sailing on Tenacious is all about people of different abilities working together to achieve a shared goal. The same requirements will be needed of all the team to get to the summit of Snowdon. This will be an undertaking like no other - and I’m excited to be part of this challenge.”

Chair of the JST’s London branch, Graham Strudwick, is coordinating the team and after over 20 years sailing with JST is committed to honour them, enthused by their ethos.

Earlier this year, Graham climbed Mount Kenya to raise funds for the sailing charity and is determined to do more to safeguard the trust and Tenacious.

Graham said: “Our hardy team each come with various skills that will help Abi and David achieve this spectacular feat, either through good mountaineering or hill walking experience or just a strong determination to get them to the top, and back down again.”

Meanwhile, JST head of fundraising, Sara Fleming, said: “Without the support of Graham and his incredible team of fundraisers, the Jubilee Sailing Trust could not be where it is today and for that we are extremely grateful.

"We would like to wish Abi, David, and the team lots of luck for their mountain challenge next month and we can’t wait to see the summit photos.”

Money raised by the challenge will be used to help JST’s recovery from the impact of Covid-19 - meaning Tenacious will be able to embark on more inclusive voyages for mixed ability crews.

To donate to the ‘Pulling Together Up Snowdon’ challenge, visit the donation page at: https://bit.ly/3pED5wm

In the 43 years since its formation, more than 50,000 people have sailed with the JST. Further details can be found on the charity's website.