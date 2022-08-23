A DUCK pond in York is in a "dire state" after the recent hot weather - and local volunteers have been forced to take matters into their own hands.

Haxby residents are worried about their local duck pond, known as the Wyre Pond, which has started to dry out after the heatwave - when temperatures hit up to 39 degrees.

Wildlife in the area, such as ducks and their ducklings, have started to struggle - so the local volunteers have been forced to take tap water in large containers, including children's paddling pools, for them to bathe in. But, the hosepipe ban set to come into place in York this week could cause further problems for the residents.

Jane Hood, one of the volunteers, said: "We are really struggling as the pond is all but dry, it is in a dire state, it's just a dirty puddle at the moment.

"Had it not been for the residents bringing the water from their homes the ducks would of had to fly away to find fresh water. We have a brood of eight ducklings there at the moment so this would have caused a serious problem as they would of had to be contained and relocated as they are not yet able to fly away.

"We need to show the community spirit we have in the area. We are in touch with the town council."

The Wyre Pond in Haxby has started to dry out after the hot weather over the summer

The pond has been in the village for centuries and was originally a fishing pond, but over the years it has been seen as an overflow for rainwater - which is now its only source of water.

Jane said the volunteers are aware that Haxby Town Council plans to hold a committee meeting on the pond in September, which villagers are invited to attend, but they are continuing to campaign to get the pond cleaned up.

Overhanging trees have started to soak up the water in the pond - as well as dropping the leaves and twigs into the water causing it to turn green and stagnant, which is a "health hazard" to the wildfowl, Jane added.

The owner of a plant stall located near the pond has been helping the wildlife to cross the busy main road safely - as well as providing them with food and water. The road can be dangerous for the ducks and their ducklings - and Jane said if the pond was in a better state they may be less likely to wander into the village.

"We need this pond to be cleaned up as soon as possible. We put time and effort in to help the wildfowl and we have shown a lot of community spirit in the village," Jane added.