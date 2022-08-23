THE sister of a man whose body was found in York city centre has come forward.

Last week North Yorkshire Police put out an appeal to try and trace the family of York man James John Christian McCrory, who was 50, and died in the city last Monday (August 15).

His body was found in an alley close to Revolution bar off Coney Street.

On the day North Yorkshire Police officers were called at 12pm after a report of the sudden death of man outside a property.

A police cordon was in place outside Revolution and an alleyway was been cordoned off beside Smiggle.

Police say Mr McCrory's death is not thought to be suspicious and the Coroner put out an appeal to try and find any family members.

Since then Mr McCrory's sister has been in touch with police and the coroner and has arranged a funeral which will be held on Tuesday, September 6 at York Crematorium followed by a gathering at Revolution.

She said: "James was known by a lot of people in York so I hope people can come to the funeral.

"He was a top lad and will be much missed by his friends and family.

"There won't be a formal dress code for the funeral."