York software firm RotaCloud has increased its staffing by two-thirds in a year to more than 60.

Among this growth are two new appointments- Pam Hinds as head of HR and People, and Andy Brown who will lead mobile development.

RotaCloud was co-founded by James Lintern, Joel Beverley and David Brandon in 2014.

Based at George Hudson Street, the growing company is enjoying key expansions in its HR, customer success, and technical teams.

RotaCloud is the UK’s leading workforce management software provider, with hundreds of thousands of global users. Its software is used by businesses to help plan rotas and schedules, manage teams, and streamline HR processes.

Customers range from local pubs and shops to household names like Premier League football clubs and the NHS.

The company, which has been a winner in the Press business awards, has become known for staff well-being initiatives and it gave staff a £1500 cost-of-living bonus in May.

Andy Brown was previously mobile engineering team lead at Ocado and spearheaded the brand’s mobile app development in Spain, implementing global customer behaviour analysis solutions and driving Ocado’s mobile strategy.

Pam Hinds, was formerly operations lead at McArthurGlen UK, and most recently, HR Director at cloud computing infrastructure provider Bytemark Limited. She brings with her 15 years of experience leading HR and people initiatives.

RotaCloud co-founder James Lintern said: “As we expand our HR offering and continue to provide market-leading employee management software, Pam will be integral to shaping policy and developing our culture, and Andy to driving our technical direction. It’s great to bring on board two experts of this calibre.”

James added: “Over the last 12 months not only have we expanded the team, but we’ve made a significant expansion of the RotaCloud product too; introducing new features, providing customers with new ways to access and gain insight from their staffing data, and improving the user experience.

“We’re also due to release a brand new app before the end of the year, and we have a number of other exciting announcements coming up in the next few months. So it’s a busy time for the company.”

Andy Brown said: “I couldn’t be happier with my decision to join RotaCloud. Not only have I never had such a warm welcome, but it’s fantastic to join a business where I can have such a big impact. The opportunity to work with such a talented team and on such an industry-leading product, was one that I couldn’t pass up.”

Pam Hinds commented: “RotaCloud leads the way when it comes to employee experience, both internally as a company and externally through its software. To be able to join such a passionate team that lives its values, and help shape the strategy for a company that places such an emphasis on innovation, is a real privilege.”