DRIVERS in York and North Yorkshire can expect to see more police on the roads this week.

It's part of a week-long crack down on drink and drug driving.

North Yorkshire Police is taking part in a national intensification campaign with the York and North Yorkshire Road Safety Partnership, to educate and engage with drivers, as well as catch those who make decide to drive under the influence of drink or drugs.

A police spokesman said: "We regularly see a spike in drink and drug driving over the summer months and we’ll be targeting hotspot areas where we typically see higher numbers of drink and drug drivers.

"When someone makes the decision to drink and drive or drive after taking drugs they’re putting many lives at risk.

"The consequences have a huge impact and unfortunately we see the horrific reality of that impact far too often.

"That’s why we do the job we do and why we are committed to doing everything we can to put a stop to this behaviour.

"And you can all play your part.

"Information provided to us by members of the public is really important in helping us to catch and bring offenders to justice and each arrest for drink or drug driving is another dangerous driver off our roads.

"If you spot someone you think is driving under the influence of drugs or alcohol or you know someone is doing so, then call 999 immediately."

If you have information about someone who regularly drink or drug drives then you can call 101.