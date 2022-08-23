A MAN has been found dead at a house in East Yorkshire.

Humberside Police say Edmond Richardson was found to have died at his home on Matson Road, Bridlington, on Sunday, August 14.

The force is now appealing for help to locate the 70-year-old's family.

A police spokesman said: "Despite extensive enquiries, we have so far been unable to locate his next of kin.

"We believe he may have family in the Bridlington area.

"If you are able to help us locate Mr Richardson’s next of kin, please contact the Coroner’s Office on 01482 631011 or call us on 101 quoting log 403 of August 14."