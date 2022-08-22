A MOTORCYCLIST has died in a crash with a car in East Yorkshire.

Humberside Police said the collision happened at about 2pm yesterday on the A614 Thorpe Road, Howden.

A spokesperson said a silver Triumph Rocket motorbike was travelling from Howden towards Holme on Spalding Moor when it collided with a silver Kia Sorrento towing a horse trailer.

They said the motorbike rider was pronounced dead at the scene and nobody else suffered any injuries as a result of the collision.

"Our thoughts are with the man’s family and friends as they come to terms with their loss," they said.

"They are being supported by specialist trained officers at this difficult time.

"We are appealing for anyone who was driving in the area at the time that may have dashcam footage.

"We would also appeal for anyone who saw the collision or the vehicles prior to the collision to call us on our non-emergency number 101 quoting log 313 of 21 August."