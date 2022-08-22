A TEENAGER has been arrested following an attack in Harrogate town centre which left a man in hospital with multiple injuries.
North Yorkshire Police say they want to speak to a man pictured by CCTV as officers believe he may have information about the incident.
It happened in the alleyway at the rear of Primark on Oxford Street at around 5.20pm on Friday (19 August).
The victim, a man in his 20s, was taken to hospital where he was treated for a fractured eye socket, black eye, lacerations to his face and cuts to his hands.
A 17-year-old boy has been arrested following the incident.
Police are requesting the public’s assistance to help establish the full circumstances surrounding the incident as well as identifying a second male pictured by CCTV.
Anyone with information that could assist the investigation should email graham.truman@northyorkshire.police.uk. You can also call North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 2, and ask for PC1563 Truman.
If you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.
Please quote the North Yorkshire Police reference number 12220147511.
