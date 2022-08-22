A MAN had to be rescued from his car through the windscreen after a crash in a North Yorkshire village.

North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service say they were called at shortly before 4pm today (August 22) to Raskelf near Easingwold.

A spokesman for the service said: "Crews from Ripon and Thirsk attended a single vehicle crash.

"One man was extricated through the vehicle windscreen.

"He was transported to hospital by road ambulance with non life-threatening injuries."