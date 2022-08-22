Barclays Bank has confirmed it will retain a presence in Haxby and Wigginton, following campaigning from local councillors and York Outer MP Julian Sturdy.

Liberal Democrat councillors collected a petition, which was signed by over 700 residents.

Mr Sturdy has also been lobbying Barclays, whose bank is the last in Haxby until it closes in early October.

Tomorrow, a Barclays van will be parked outside Haxby Memorial Hall to advertise the planned closure and transfer of services.

When the bank closes in early October, the van will return for twice weekly visits every Wednesday and Thursday until the opening of the new Haxby and Wigginton library.

The new Haxby and Wiggington Library is due to re-open in the former Oaken Grove Community Centre sometime this autumn. When it does, Barclays staff will be based there for the same 9.30am to 3.30pm periods on Wednesdays and Thursdays.

Staff will be able to help customers with most activities, except those, for example, which involve cash, for which they will need to use alternative services such as the local post office.

Staff will be available to help with general questions and queries (e.g. changes of address or applications for loans and mortgages). Appointments will be available to book, along with a walk in service.

Haxby and Wigginton Councillor Andrew Hollyer said: "Whilst we remain hugely disappointed to see the closure of the last bank branch in Haxby and Wigginton, which will cause undoubted difficulties for many local residents and businesses, we'd like to thank everyone that signed the petition for helping us to retain at least some service locally. We hope that the presence of staff at the new library will help mitigate some of the concerns about the closure.

"We will continue to work with the bank and local residents and businesses to hopefully resolve some of the remaining concerns."

Despite the loss of the bank branch, Haxby residents will still have access to cash via the three ATMs within one kilometre of the branch as well as being able to withdraw cash and deposit cheques at the Post Office.

Speaking ahead of the Barclays Van visit, Mr Sturdy said: “Following Barclays’ announcement last month to close their Haxby branch, I met with their Customer Care Director to demand if they would not reconsider the branch’s future that they put in place comprehensive plans so the impact to their customers in minimised.

“While the Post Office can cover most day-to-day services, I was keen to ensure Barclays staff still regularly visit the community to cover bespoke services offered by the bank.

“I am looking forward to meeting the Barclays team tomorrow and encourage any constituents who are unsure of how they’re going to manage their banking needs once the branch closes to book an appointment.”