A POPULAR forest school between York and Selby is all set to open again.

Haggelettes Forest School, based at the pioneering Three Hagges Woodmeadow at Escrick between York and Selby, starts a new term next month (September).

The school, which was launched this summer, offers children the opportunity to stay, play and learn in the beautiful enclosed 25-acre woodmeadow with expertly guided outdoor activities.

Sessions, which are suitable for children aged between 18 months and five years, are held every Monday, from 9.45am to 11.45am, beginning on September 12. All activities are created to support the developmental stages of children while inspiring confidence, friendship and a connection with nature.

They will be led by Kate Maguire, an education officer at the Woodmeadow Trust, a pioneering charity committed to promoting conservation, protection and improvement of the physical and natural environment, particularly in relation to the creation and management of woodmeadow. Kate has many years’ experience working with young children and joined Woodmeadow Trust in June 2022 when she immediately began her Level 3 Forest School Training.

There will be a different theme every week, with the chance for children to get dirty in the woodmeadow’s mud kitchen, to discover pond life, to explore the woodmeadow and to get to know the plants and creatures that live there. There will also songs, stories and crafts.

An art activity at Haggelettes Forest School

Emma Daniels, head of operations, said: “Being outdoors and connecting with nature forms the basis of a life-long relationship with natural spaces. It keeps children connected with the environment, not only for enjoyment, knowledge and respect for the planet, but also for improved health and wellbeing.

“We’re delighted to be offering forest school activities at Three Hagges Woodmeadow for the under-fives as part of our outdoor education programme. Forest School sets learning in a different context for children, enabling them to take part in a range of practical activities as well as carrying out small achievable tasks.

“It increases self-belief, confidence, learning capacity, enthusiasm, communication and problem-solving skills as well as emotional well-being. Forest School provides a vital part of children’s outdoor learning experience and we’re extremely excited that we can offer this experience as part of their overall education.

“Kate is a kind, caring, enthusiastic leader and has already built up a fantastic relationship with families who have joined us so far.”

Pond dipping at Haggelettes Forest School

This complements Woodmeadow Trust’s well established Outdoor Education programme for Primary School age children. The woodmeadow provides the perfect setting for school children to learn about their local environment through curriculum-linked workshops and Education Officer Tanya Eyre has long experience of outdoor education and an in-depth knowledge of the natural world.

The secure, 25-acre site’s unique environment is extremely well suited to schools’ activities, which include mini beast hunts and woodland nature trails. Workshops are designed for Key Stage 1 and 2 classes and include: Mission Minibeast, Bugs on Bushes, Birds, Bees and Butterflies, Wonderful Worms, and Fun with Food Chains. Secondary school age children are also welcome.