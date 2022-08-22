POLICE were forced to use a taser while arresting a drunk driver on a major road in North Yorkshire.
North Yorkshire Police officers arrested a man on suspicion of drink driving on the A64. Officers pulled the vehicle over near Malton yesterday (August 21) and the driver blew double the limit in a roadside breath test. However, he resisted arrest and became violent.
A taser, a device that fires an electrical charge, was used so he could be safely restrained without any further risk to officers or himself.
The driver, a man in his 30s from Bradford, was arrested on suspicion of drink driving and resisting arrest.
A spokesperson for North Yorkshire said: "We only use taser as a very last resort and it’s not activated very often in North Yorkshire – 31 times last year.
"There’s a strict procedure we follow, which includes recording its use every time. In fact, we record it even if it’s been drawn and not activated.
"Thankfully, nobody was seriously injured during the incident."
