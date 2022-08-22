A NEW venue for contemporary sculpture in York is being launched with two open weekends.

Starting with two open weekends next month, the project at Middlethorpe Manor, close to luxury hotel Middlethorpe Hall in Bishopthorpe, aims to establish a regular programme of summer arts events and to become a showcase for new artistic talent across Yorkshire and the North East.

The open weekends will see sculpture and installations by more than 20 artists displayed across the manor gardens.

Middlethorpe Manor belongs to Steve and Denny Davis.

Steve is the boss of York property development company Grantside Limited Grantside has been successful with various planning applications in 2021 for the commercial, residential and logistics sectors, as well as buying York's former Kuda nightclub site and former Mecca bingo hall with partners North Star.

Grantside boss, Steve Davis

Grantside's ventures also included buying the former New Look store in Parliament Street through its partnership with York-based North Star, and securing a temporary lease for The Vintage Store to move into the prominent building.

Steve and Denny are working with curator Matthew Jarratt to develop the gardens as a cultural venue which showcases sculpture and contemporary art.

One of Sam Shendi's works at Middlethorpe Manor in York

Middlethorpe Manor is the first in a series of planned projects by Grantside Arts and Steve said: “I have always had a fascination with sculpture and want to support artists in the region to develop their work. We are hoping to support a number of creative initiatives and commissions for artists and have the ambition that Middlethorpe Manor Sculpture Gardens will become a fascinating place for people to explore and find out more about the arts.”

Middlethorpe Manor is a Grade II listed Manor House which incorporates a wellbeing and wellness extension along with the redevelopment of the former coach house and stables.

Denny has established her successful Solasta Rising yoga and wellness studio at Middlethorpe Manor.

She said: “Middlethorpe has a wonderful rural feel but is still very close to York. The development of Middlethorpe as a centre for art and sculpture will compliment the atmosphere we have created where visitors can have a relaxing and inspiring experience in the gardens”.

Richmond based Brian Thomson whose painted wood sculptures are 3D ‘maps’ of walks he has made in Yorkshire and the Lakes

Over 20 artists will take part in the September open weekends with works in stone, ceramic, bronze, sound and video, and they have been selected by Matthew who has been commissioning sculpture and developing exhibitions for over 30 years.

He said: "Yorkshire has a leading reputation for sculpture with established venues such as Yorkshire Sculpture Park, the Henry Moore Foundation and Hepworth Wakefield, and we want to add to that with a new offer which provides a showcase for artists in the region and recent graduates to site their work in a beautiful garden setting and support them to experiment with new creative ideas.

"In time we are looking at a new award for artists working with environmental projects and hope that the sculpture gardens at Middlethorpe Manor project will grow each year."

Tickets should be booked in advance and are £5 per car.

Click here to book.