THOUSANDS of music fans descended on a popular venue in York at the weekend to enjoy three different live events.

People from all over Yorkshire came out as the sun shone down on Castle Howard, to enjoy a weekend of live music and classic dance music from top artists. Crossing multiple genres, there was something for everyone, all set against the stunning backdrop of the historic home.

A spokesperson for LPH Concerts and Events, who organised the weekend, said: “What a shame that weekend had to end. We had three very different crowds for each night and each was fantastic.

"The weather was perfect and the showcase of musical talent we were able to bring to Castle Howard was quite incredible. As a promoter, nothing beats seeing all our guests go home with big smiles on their faces.

"A huge thanks goes out to the whole team who made it happen, to Castle Howard for allowing us to stage these great musical events, and of course, to everyone who bought a ticket and made this such a memorable weekend. Roll on next year.”

Friday night saw the iconic Ibiza brand Café Mambo land on the site for the second sell-out show, two years in a row, bringing some Balearic sunshine and a slice of Ibiza atmosphere. Thousands danced as the sun went down and DJs and musicians including Erik Hagleton, Lovely Laura and Ben Santiago, Shapeshifters and US superstar DJ Armand Van Helden got the crowd jumping.

Saturday saw the return of Castle Howard Proms and along with it a patriotic crowd, some dressed in Union Jack suits, wartime uniform and plenty of flags and bunting draped across picnic tables. Audiences were first warmed up by Bedfordshire singer Joe Bygraves, and a mass sing-along from Rock Choir, before the British tradition welcomed chart-topping opera star Wynne Evans, and West End / Broadway star Marisha Wallace to the stage to wow the flag-waving crowd with their vocal performances.

Laser displays lit up the sky over Castle Howard and one of the biggest cheers of the night came for the flyover from a genuine WWII Supermarine Spitfire as it pitched and rolled above the crowd.

The weekend closed out with the ABBA Symphonic show on Sunday night where audiences, dressed in their disco finery, were treated to the band’s much-loved greatest hits. Star performers from the London West End production of 'Mamma Mia' including Rob Fowler and Sharon Sexton, were backed by a full rock band together with the Heart of England Orchestra, arranged and conducted by the Grammy Award winner, Steve Sidwell, and delivered 25 of ABBA’s biggest singles.

For more details about when LPH Concerts and Events will return to Castle Howard, visit the website.