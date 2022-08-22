YORKSHIRE County Cricket Club have confirmed the signing of both Shan Masood and Ben Mike.

Masood will link up with Yorkshire CCC ahead of the 2023 season as one of their overseas players and has signed a two-year deal.

The 32-year-old opening batter has scored 1,779 runs this year for Derbyshire in all competitions and has played in 25 Test Matches for Pakistan.

“I’m delighted to have signed for Yorkshire,” enthused Masood. “The pedigree and the history of Yorkshire CCC is massive and to play at Headingley week in week out is a dream.

“To follow in the footsteps of the three Pakistan captains, Inzamam ul Haq, Younis Khan and Sarfaraz Ahmed, that have represented Yorkshire is really exciting.

“I’m looking forward to sharing a dressing room with some really talented players, including the current England players like Joe Root, Jonny Bairstow, Adil Rashid, Dawid Malan and Harry Brook.

“I’m also looking forward to working with Ottis Gibson again, having worked closely with him in the Pakistan Super League this year.

“I maintain a strong desire to play cricket at the highest level and I feel this project at Yorkshire provides me with the ideal opportunity to take that step.

“I share the ambition of the Club to win trophies whilst playing an exciting brand of cricket.”

Mike, a multi-format player, will join Yorkshire after the 2022 season on, what is initially, a three-year deal.

The 23-year-old has scored 1,944 runs in his career thus far, while taking 79 First-Class wickets and 40 white-ball wickets.

“I am excited to have signed for such a prestigious club as Yorkshire CCC. I will wear the white rose with pride,” insisted Mike.

“I’m looking forward to working with Darren (Gough), Ottis (Gibson) and his coaching staff, as well as the players, to help win trophies for Yorkshire CCC and to keep improving my game.

“I have enjoyed my time at Leicestershire and want to thank everyone there. However, the opportunity to play for Yorkshire CCC and learn from some of the greats at the club is an amazing opportunity.”