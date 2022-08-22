RESIDENTS of Scarborough and Harrogate are being asked to give their opinions on whether they want town councils for their areas.

North Yorkshire County Council, Scarborough Borough Council and Harrogate Borough Council, along with the county's five district councils, will be replaced by a new North Yorkshire Council that will deliver all local services, on April 1 next year.

A pledge in the case for this plan was "double devolution", which will allow town and parish councils to take on greater responsibilities, however, neither Scarborough or Harrogate have a town or parish council in their areas.

Residents of Scarborough and Harrogate have now been invited to have their say on town councils for their areas in a public consultation which begins today, Monday, August 22, and runs until Friday, September 30.

Cllr David Chance, North Yorkshire County Council’s executive member for corporate services, said: "As two of the county’s major centres of population, it’s vital that Harrogate and Scarborough have this opportunity and I would urge people to look at the consultation and have their say.

"At this stage, no firm proposals are being put forward. Depending on the response to this consultation, a further consultation on detailed proposals could follow."

Cllr Greg White, executive member for stronger communities, said: "Town councils give residents the ability to help determine how their own towns look and feel.

"This consultation will enable people living in Scarborough and Harrogate to have a say on whether they want a council for their town.”

To complete the consultation, click here.