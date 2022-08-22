A DAD from York is celebrating after his team won gold in an international sporting tournament.

Alex Cockram, 35, who lives with his family in Newton on Ouse, scored the winning goal that secured England the gold in the men’s over 35’s Hockey World Cup in Nottingham yesterday (August 21).

Alex, who works for technology firm Snap One in Sutton on Forest, said: "Winning a World Cup gold medal is something incredible. It'll only happen once in my life-time and it feels great.

"Everyone has worked incredibly hard to get to this point and praise has to go to our coach, Simon McCollum. He got us all singing from the same hymn sheet. He approached it very professionally - there was no margin for slacking off and it really paid off for us. We were incredibly fit and incredibly well-drilled."

In the final England played South Africa with the score of 1-0. Alex scored the only goal of the match with only ten minutes of the game to go, with the City of York stalwart scoring with a superb forehand.

Alex Cockram with his children Oscar and Rosie

Alex's wife, Anne-Marie and children Rosie, five and Oscar, one, were at the game to cheer him on along with his parents, Grahame and Sue, who now live in Spain, but until two years ago lived in Heworth, where Alex grew up.

Alex has been playing hockey for City of York Hockey Club since he was ten, having gone to primary school at Hempland and then on the Archbishop Holgate's CE.

Alex Cockram with his gold medal

The team have their club house at Elm Park Way in Heworth and practice on pitches at the University of York.

Alex said: "To get to the final we beat South Africa in the pool stages of the competition 4-3, that was a very close game and I didn't score that time. We won our pool and South Africa came second. We played against Ireland in the semi final and the final score was a two-all draw so it went to sudden death and we won 6-5.

"In the final the pressure was on us not to make any mistakes, but in the end it was our fitness and our ability as a squad and a team which won us the gold. It was a massive team performance.

"I've got the day off today as we had a bit of a party yesterday with the South African guys who are really great."

Tournament images on this article are published with thanks to Dave Buttery and can be found at his website: davebutteryphotography.zenfolio.com