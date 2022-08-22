A MAN suffered a head injury during an assault in a North Yorkshire town - and police have launched an appeal to the public.

The man in his 50s was assaulted in Scarborough and waas left with a head injury.

The victim does not recall the exact location but was walking from West Park Terrace and said the assault probably happened in Falsgrave Road, Victoria Road or North Marine Road.

The incident happened on Tuesday August 16 between 9pm and 10pm.

North Yorkshire Police are now requesting the public’s assistance to help establish the full circumstances surrounding the incident.

In particular, officers are appealing for information from any passers-by or motorists who may have witnessed the incident.

Anyone with information that could assist the investigation should email claire.wilson@northyorkshire.police.uk. You can also call North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 2, and ask for PC609 Wilson.

If you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

Quote the North Yorkshire Police reference number: 12220146347 when passing on details that could assist the investigation.