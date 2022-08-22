A WOMAN, who was crowned Miss York earlier this year, has launched a campaign to lower the screening age for cancer in women after her own diagnosis.

Olivia Grant, who has been competing in beauty pageants since the age of 15, underwent her first smear test for cervical cancer last year - which she had to pay for.

After the test, Olivia was diagnosed with CIN2 - when abnormal cells are found on the surface of the cervix. This is not cancer, but may become cancer and spread to nearby normal tissue if not treated.

Since her diagnosis aged 21 - Olivia has launched a campaign to lower the age of free screening tests for women from 25 to 18, to give women a better chance of beating cervical cancer.

She said: "By reducing the age of smear tests and screening today, we can save lives, we can tackle cell changes early and prevent cervical cancer.

"Let’s make this change happen. It’s tragically too late for some women, but it’s not too late for the next generation of young ladies

"I was fortunate enough to be able to pay for test before 25, but there are many women who are not able to do so, and why should they have to?"

In her latest campaign called Behind the Glass, Olivia has been speaking with women from across the globe, discussing their stories and experiences with cervical cancer, breast cancer and mental health.

It is Olivia’s mission to raise awareness of these topics and encourage people to talk more openly and to get themselves checked out if they suspect something is wrong. The campaign was born from the lack of open conversation around these seemingly 'taboo' topics.

Olivia won the title of Miss York earlier this year and will now be competing for the title of Miss Great Britain in October.

Olivia has used her time competing in pageants to fundraise for charity and raise awareness on a range of topics - breaking the negative stereotype that the competitions have.

Olivia said: "Beauty pageants have historically had a negative reputation, but the idea that pageants are an old-fashioned institution couldn’t be further from the modern-day pageant.

"Beauty pageants today, inspire action and bring together like-minded women from across the globe. Pageants are about making impactful change, they raise hundreds of thousands of pounds for charity, and help to shine a light on causes that need more awareness."

Olivia works closely with Cancer Research UK and Alex’s Wish, to raise awareness and raise vital funds to support their life-changing research.

Olivia has launched a petition to lower the age of free cervical cancer screening tests, which can be signed online at: https://bit.ly/3AA6wWO