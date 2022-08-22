A FRESH round of hearings into the York Local Plan will start a fortnight from now.

The long-delayed framework to guide development in York in decades to come moves forward with an expected three weeks of hearings.

Central government has told City of York Council the next stage of ‘phase 4’ hearings’ will take place from Tuesday September 6 from 10am.

To be held at the Citadel in Gillygate, they follow phase 3 hearings that began in May and ended in July.

Then, debate involving developers and council officials, focussed on the need for more housing, especially of the ‘affordable’ variety, employment sites, the proposed Galtres Garden Village to the north of the city, as well as what land should remain Green Belt.

The hearings considered the comments submitted to-date, in relation to soundness considerations, such as whether the plan is justified, effective and consistent with national policy.

The Local Plan sets strategic priorities for the whole city and forms the basis for planning decisions.

The council will continue to work proactively with the inspectors to progress the plan.

The Local Plan has been before government inspectors since 2018, who have staged three rounds of hearings to ensure it is robust and sound.

The deadline to register to participate in the latest hearings sessions passed at 12 noon on Friday August 19, but people still have until 12 noon on Wednesday August 31 to submit hearing statements.

City of York Council says the plan must be fully compliant with government planning guidance, such as the Nation Planning Policy Framework (NPPF), plus other relevant policies.

If it doesn’t an up to date Local Plan, development will still happen, but decisions will be taken in regard to the NPPF, without local people having a say on setting local policies.

Once 'adopted', the new Local Plan will determine how the city develops over the next 15 years and beyond.

Cllr Keith Aspden, Leader of City of York Council, said: “Progressing to phase 4 hearings in September are another promising step forward towards adopting a Local Plan for our city. It is now crucial that we continue to build on this progress and work with the inspectors to take this plan forward to adoption.

“We’re confident that this is a robust and sound plan, which will ensure York is able to deliver the housing and jobs our city needs, whilst also protecting York’s unique character, green belt and natural beauty.”

The questions issued by the inspector will be published on the Local Plan section of the website. A decision on adopting the plan expected in early 2023.

More information about the hearings, including correspondence with the inspectors can be viewed at: www.york.gov.uk/localplanexamination