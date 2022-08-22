A TEENAGER jumped into a North Yorkshire river in the early hours today (August 22).

North Yorkshire Fire Service say they were called out at 3.42am today to the A169 at How Bridge after reports of someone in difficulty.

A spokesman for North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue said: "North Yorkshire Police requested crews to attended a 15-year-old boy who had jumped from a bridge into the river below.

"Two appliances from Malton and one from Pickering attended and located the boy using a thermal imaging camera.

"He was then rescued uninjured using a swift water rescue boat, torches, radios and lifejackets and left in the care of North Yorkshire Police."