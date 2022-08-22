EMERGENCY services have been called out to rescue a person from a York river.
York Rescue Boat say that their team were called out to an incident in York at 2.48am this morning (August 22).
A spokesman for the rescue boat said: "We were stood down on arrival as person was in the care of North Yorkshire Police.
"North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service were also in attendance."
