EMERGENCY services have been called out to rescue a person from a York river.

York Rescue Boat say that their team were called out to an incident on the river Ouse in York at 2.48am this morning (August 22).

A spokesman for the rescue boat said: "We were stood down on arrival as person was in the care of North Yorkshire Police.

"North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service were also in attendance."

A spokesman for North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service said they were called out to Low Ousegate.

They said: "Appliances from York and Acomb were mobilised to an incident involving a woman stood on the wrong side of Ouse bridge.

"On arrival of crews the woman was already in the care of North Yorkshire Police, no action taken by Fire Service."