EMERGENCY services have been called out to rescue a person from a York river.
York Rescue Boat say that their team were called out to an incident on the river Ouse in York at 2.48am this morning (August 22).
A spokesman for the rescue boat said: "We were stood down on arrival as person was in the care of North Yorkshire Police.
"North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service were also in attendance."
A spokesman for North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service said they were called out to Low Ousegate.
They said: "Appliances from York and Acomb were mobilised to an incident involving a woman stood on the wrong side of Ouse bridge.
"On arrival of crews the woman was already in the care of North Yorkshire Police, no action taken by Fire Service."
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here
Commments are closed on this article