FIREFIGHTERS have been called out to tackle a burning fire involving garden and household waste and three cylinders in Burn, near Selby.
North Yorkshire Fire & Rescue Service said both crews from Selby went to the fire in the open, which meaured 30 metres by four metres.'
"The fire was extinguished and the cylinders were thoroughly cooled off by crews using two hose reel jets, pitchforks and a thermal imaging camera," said a spokesperson.
