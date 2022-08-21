SCORES of households in a North Yorkshire town lost their electricity supplies for most of Sunday.
Northern Powergrid said 120 properties in Kirkbymoorside had been affected this morning by a power cut caused by an unexpected problem with the cables or equipment serving the area.
It originally estimated that supplies would be restored by 2.30pm but at 2.35 pm it said: "We're currently reviewing how long it will take to get your power back on."
At 3.55pm, it estimated supplies would not be restored until 8pm.
By 8.15pm, all but ten properties had got their electricity back.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here
Last Updated:
Report this comment Cancel