SCORES of households in a North Yorkshire town have lost their electricity supplies - just as they were preparing for their Sunday lunch.
Northern Powergrid said 120 properties in Kirkbymoorside had been affected by a power cut caused by an unexpected problem with the cables or equipment serving the area.
It estimated that supplies would be restored by 2.30pm.
