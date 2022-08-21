A WOMAN was carried to safety by mountain rescuers after suffering a lower leg injury while out on the North York Moors.
Scarborough and Ryedale Mountain Rescue said it was called by North Yorkshire Police on Friday evening to reports of a woman with a lower leg injury on the path out of the Hole of Horcum to Saltergate Corner.
"A crew from Yorkshire Ambulance Service had also been dispatched," said a spokesperson.
"However, our assistance was requested to stabilise the injury and then carry the patient up the path to the waiting ambulance for onward transportation to definitive medical care.
"We had seventeen team members and two vehicles deployed for two hours.
"We wish the lady a speedy recovery."
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here