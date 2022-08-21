THIS was the scene in the disabled parking bays below Clifford's Tower and opposite the Hilton Hotel at 11am yesterday.
None of the cars parked in the bays had a Blue Badge in the windscreen, says reader Greg Hoyland.
"The cars - all top of the range Rolls Royces, Range Rovers, Porsches - were using up all the disabled parking spaces outside the hotel," he said. "Not one had a disabled badge in.
"Some had been ticketed - but the fine will represent small change to the owners of such vehicles.
"What on earth leads such drivers to think they are entitled to behave like this?"
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here