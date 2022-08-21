THIS was the scene in the disabled parking bays below Clifford's Tower and opposite the Hilton Hotel at 11am yesterday.

None of the cars parked in the bays had a Blue Badge in the windscreen, says reader Greg Hoyland.

"The cars - all top of the range Rolls Royces, Range Rovers, Porsches - were using up all the disabled parking spaces outside the hotel," he said. "Not one had a disabled badge in.

"Some had been ticketed - but the fine will represent small change to the owners of such vehicles.

"What on earth leads such drivers to think they are entitled to behave like this?"