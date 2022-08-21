A NEW fashion shop is to open in York city centre.

Porters, which already has outlets in Ilkley and Harrogate, will soon have a third store in Coney Street.

Signs in the window say the business is hiring a full-time store manager and sales advisors.

Porters' website says it 'likes to run shops, not websites, adding: "We like to see our customers face to face, have a beer or a prosecco and a good old catch up!"

Its Facebook page says it stocks 'beautiful brands for men and women such as Guide London, Belstaff, Claudio Lugli, Nudie, Scotch & Soda, Replay and many more.

"Need a waistcoat for an up coming event, the races? a wedding? All our waistcoats are now £30 in-store."

News of the new store comes just days after it was announced that TK Maxx's store further along Coney Street is to shut next month as it makes way for a Hard Rock Café, and after Game York in Church Street announced that it too was to close down.