A LASER has been shone at an aircraft flying over Yorkshire.

North Yorkshire Police tweeted that it had received a call from Air Traffic Control reporting a laser being shone at an aircraft.

It said the call was transferred to West Yorkshire Police, as the aircraft was in West Yorkshire airspace, and did not give any more details, such as what type of plane or where it was flying to or from.

The incident comes only days after a man was arrested after a laser was shone into the cockpit of a plane approaching Bristol Airport.

Avon and Somerset Police said the laser was shone at a commercial airline while it was flying over Martock in Somerset last Sunday.

Officers who went to the village saw a laser being directed at a plane from a property.

The man has been released under investigation.