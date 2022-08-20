A MAN was trapped in his car after crashing into a lorry in an East Yorkshire village.
Humberside Fire & Rescue Service said the collision happened yesterday afternoon in Market Weighton Road, Holme-Upon-Spalding-Moor, and involved a stationary HGV.
It said the man was 'medically trapped' and released by fire crews using hydraulic cutting gear.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here