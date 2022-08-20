THE A64 near York was partially blocked this afternoon by a multi-vehicle crash.

The collision happened on the eastbound carriageway, partially blocking the road and causing slow and queueing traffic from the A19 Fulford Interchange back to the Grimston Bar Interchange, the junction with the A1079.

The road was said to have been cleared by late afternoon, with congestion easing.

Meanwhile, an earlier crash in Sim Balk Lane, Bishopthorpe, has also been cleared.