THE magnificent grounds of Castle Howard were filled with pomp and circumstance last night - and lasers lit up the sky - as the stately home staged its annual Proms concert.

Thousands gathered for the classical concert by The London Gala Orchestra, chart-topping opera star and BBC Radio Wales presenter Wynne Evans, and Broadway and West End star Marisha Wallace.

The audiences sang along to flag-waving favourites such as ‘Jerusalem’, ‘Rule Britannia’, and ‘Pomp and Circumstance No.1', along with songs from musicals.

As well as the stunning laser display, the evening also saw a flyover from a rare Second World War Spitfire and a family-friendly, picnic-style concert amid fine summer weather.

On Friday night, house music brand Café Mambo Ibiza returned to Castle Howard, with a star studded line-up of DJs spinning the biggest new tracks and iconic Club Classics to get the crowd on their feet.

One of house music’s most revered figures, Armand Van Helden, headlined the show, after a career spanning more than three decades with classic hits including “You Don’t Know Me”, “I Want Your Soul” and “My, My, My” featuring Tara McDonald.

Serving up the classics were some of the biggest DJs in dance music, including The Shapeshifters, Lovely Laura & Ben Santiago along with Café Mambo resident Erik Hagleton.

A spokesperson said the event followed the success of the 2021 'Classics at The Castle' show, which saw thousands of partygoers enjoying iconic sets from some of the best house music talent in the business.

They said Friday's open-air show was one of the biggest and most spectacular Mambo events in the UK in 2022.

The weekend of music is due to finish tonight with ABBA Symphonic.

Star performers from the London West End production of Mamma Mia! including Rob Fowler and Sharon Sexton, are due to take to the stage, backed by a stunning, full rock band, together with the Heart of England Orchestra.

Arranged and conducted by the Grammy Award winner, Steve Sidwell, ABBA Symphonic is set to be a 'breathtaking concert' of the band’s greatest hits, featuring 25 much-loved tracks including ‘Waterloo’, ‘Gimme Gimme Gimme’ and ‘SOS’, delivered 'on an epic scale.'

A spokesperson said: "ABBA Symphonic is a real crowd-pleaser of a concert, attracting audience members of all ages. It’s colourful, it’s exuberant and it’s simply just enormous fun!

"ABBA are one of the most influential pop super-groups of all time, and the popularity of the songs has continued through the decades and through the smash hit musical Mamma Mia! a phenomenon of both stage and film.

"Now, for the first time at Castle Howard, we present a concert production of these legendary songs on a grand scale as you’ve never heard them before."