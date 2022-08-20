HOUSE music brand Café Mambo Ibiza returned to Castle Howard last night, with a star studded line-up of DJs spinning the biggest new tracks and iconic Club Classics to get the crowd on their feet.
One of house music’s most revered figures, Armand Van Helden, headlined the show, after a career spanning more than three decades with classic hits including “You Don’t Know Me”, “I Want Your Soul” and “My, My, My” featuring Tara McDonald.
Serving up the classics were some of the biggest DJs in dance music, including The Shapeshifters, Lovely Laura & Ben Santiago along with Café Mambo resident Erik Hagleton.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here