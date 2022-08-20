HOUSE music brand Café Mambo Ibiza returned to Castle Howard last night, with a star studded line-up of DJs spinning the biggest new tracks and iconic Club Classics to get the crowd on their feet.

One of house music’s most revered figures, Armand Van Helden, headlined the show, after a career spanning more than three decades with classic hits including “You Don’t Know Me”, “I Want Your Soul” and “My, My, My” featuring Tara McDonald.

Serving up the classics were some of the biggest DJs in dance music, including The Shapeshifters, Lovely Laura & Ben Santiago along with Café Mambo resident Erik Hagleton.