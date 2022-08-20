A MAN was knocked unconscious in York during a night of drunken, rowdy violence and anti-social behaviour across the city and North Yorkshire.

The sickening scenes were revealed in a 12-hour 'tweetathon' by North Yorkshire Police, in which the force tweeted every incident it dealt with up to 2am today.

It tweeted that following the incident in which a man had reportedly been knocked unconscious and required treatment for head injuries, one suspect had been located and arrested, two had been detained and one was still outstanding, with a search on to find them.

Officers were also dispatched to a York retail park after a large group of teenagers started fighting, shouting and being verbally abusive outside a fast food restaurant.

Police were also called out to deal with rowdy behaviour in Shambles and moved a number of people on.

There was also a disturbance at a hotel in York, although it was sorted out by security and the man involved left the building.

Police also received a report that a group of children on bikes were throwing stones at an abandoned house in York and smashing windows.

And there was a report of a group of men riding hired electric scooters - possibly drunk - in the Bishopthorpe Road area of York. "This would be a drink driving offence, a very serious matter," said police.

But the violence and anti-social behaviour was not confined to York.

Police also tweeted about a range of other incidents across the county, including:

*A man being violent at a club in Selby. Officers attended and spoke with the man, who left the venue.

*Young people banging on doors and frightening residents in the Hambleton area.

*A group of young people in Pickering causing a disturbance.

*Youths in Stokesley throwing things at passing cars and then hiding.

*An assault in an unidentified town centre, in which the victim suffered facial injuries.

*A man abusing staff and causing a disturbance at a pub in Scarborough. The man was arrested on suspicion of public order offences and resisting arrest.

*Violence at a pub in Harrogate by a man, who was arrested on suspicion of assault.

*An assault in Ripon city centre, in which the victim suffered significant injuries requiring hospital treatment.

*Numerous reports of violence in Scarborough, including a group of young people fighting.

The force tweeted at the end of the tweetathon: "We hope that you enjoyed going behind the scenes with us and it gave you an insight into the level of demand that we deal with on a Friday evening.

"Believe it or not, that was a fairly steady 12 hours compared to some."