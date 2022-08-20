A CHILD is reported to have been approached by a man in a North Yorkshire town and offered drugs.
North Yorkshire Police tweeted yesterday that it had received a call from a member of the public, stating tht their child had been approached by a man in Tadcaster and offered drugs.
"We're taking further details so we can look to make further inquires," they added.
