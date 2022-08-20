A COUPLE became stranded in a pen in the middle of a North Yorkshire field after fleeing a herd of aggressive cows.

North Yorkshire Police tweeted that the force received a call from the couple asking for help after they got into difficulties while walking across a field of cattle.

They said that after the cows became aggressive, they had run to the safety of a pen in the middle of the field, but were now stranded.

A spokesperson said an officer was trying to locate the farmer when another call was received to say the couple had now made it to safety.