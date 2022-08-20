POLICE are investigating an allegation of 'sextortion' linked to an escort site.
North Yorkshire Police tweeted yesterday that the force had received a call from a victim of sextortion conducted over Whatsap.
"Caller states that the suspect has demanded money linked to an escort site," it said.
"Advice has been given not to transfer any money and officers will attend."
Sextortion is the practice of extorting money or sexual favours from someone by threatening to reveal evidence of their sexual activity.
