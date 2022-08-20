A MAN is reported to have driven away from a York pub after drinking six pints of alcohol.
North Yorkshire Police tweeted yesterday that they had received a tip-off about the driver and immediately dispatched a unit to the scene.
They tweeted that the vehicle was pulled over to the side of the road, but did not disclose what happened next, and nor did they identify the pub.
