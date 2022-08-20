ALL three emergency services searched for a man at a railway bridge and the railway trackside in York early today.

North Yorkshire Fire & Rescue Service said firefighters were called by the ambulance service to the bridge in Holgate Road at 3.39am to help look for a man who had called them from the bridge but could not be found by an ambulance crew or police.

It said the Acomb fire crew used a ladder, lighting and thermal camera to search for the man from the bridge and then the trackside with British Transport Police, but there were no sightings of the man.