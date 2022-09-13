THERE has been a sharp rise in tenants in York being evicted from their homes by landlords as the cost-of-living crisis hits people's wallets and energy prices rocket, new figures show.

And council chiefs in York are urging those who fear losing their home to speak to their landlord or seek help as soon as possible.

Charities have warned that many tenants are facing uncertain financial situations as living costs soar, with action group Generation Rent saying "people face a devastating choice between paying rent, heating their home and putting food on the table".

Ministry of Justice figures show three rental households in York were evicted in the three months to June – up from one during the same period last year, which was largely covered by a nationwide ban on bailiff evictions.

The figure is also above pre-pandemic levels – there were no landlord repossessions in York in the three months to June 2019.

Denis Southall, head of housing management and housing options at City of York Council, said: "Two thirds of the evictions reported by the Ministry were by registered social landlords and/or private landlords.

"In the last two financial years, City of York Council has evicted eight tenants with just one being for arrears.

"Evictions during 2020/21 were exceptionally low due to the pandemic and, to support our tenants then we paused our annual rent rise.

“We recognise the serious impact of the current rise in the cost of living and the impact on household income and all tenants struggling to pay their rent are given advice, support to maximise their income and manageable repayment arrangements.

“We continue to urge anyone worried about losing their home to talk with their landlord immediately. If this doesn’t resolve matters, there is a range of support including that offered by Citizens Advice, www.york.gov.uk/Benefits or our Housing Options team.

“Preventing homelessness could include mediating with landlords, maximising income, offering advice on managing arrears or debts, and finding alternative accommodation.”

Across England and Wales, 4,900 landlord repossessions took place between April and June, more than three times as many as the same period a year earlier, when there were 1,582.

Alicia Kennedy, director of Generation Rent, said the rise is a result of protections brought in during the coronavirus pandemic coming to an end and added that renters who have not received enough support are now losing their homes.

"Alongside a further package of financial support, the Government must freeze rents and protect renters from eviction if they're struggling to stay on top of rent," Ms Kennedy added.

Polly Neate, chief executive of housing charity Shelter, said the figures paint a "grim picture" as households struggle to keep their heads above water during the cost-of-living crisis, adding that new Prime Minister Liz Truss needed to "put ending the housing emergency at the top of the to-do list".

The Department for Levelling Up, Housing and Communities said repossessions are "significantly below pre-pandemic levels".

A Government spokesperson said it is supporting people facing the pressures of rising costs through a £37 billion package, including a £1,200 payment for the most vulnerable households.

They added the Renters' Reform Bill will protect tenants by abolishing no-fault evictions and allow them to challenge "poor practice, poor housing standards and unjustified rent increases".

The figures show total claims by private and social landlords for repossession nationally have also risen significantly – 18,200 were submitted in the latest three months, more than double the 7,000 claims made in the same period last year.

They included 24 in York – up from eight the year before.

Claims made by private landlords to evict tenants topped pre-pandemic levels for the third successive quarter – 6,425 claims were made in England and Wales in the three months to June, up from 6,077 during the same period in 2019.

Homelessness charity Crisis said the Government "must open its eyes to the looming crisis facing renters" and urged the new Prime Minister to commit to introducing the Renters Reform Bill to protect renters from no-fault evictions, rising rent prices and frozen housing benefits.

Kiran Ramchandani, director of policy and external affairs at the charity, said: "Only this action will ensure we don’t see thousands more pushed into homelessness in the difficult months to come."