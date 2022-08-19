A MOTORBIKE rider has suffered serious injuries in a hit and run crash in a York suburb.

Police are appealing for witnesses, dash-cam footage and photographs of a crash between a motorcycle and a van on the corner of Clifton and Burton Stone Lane in York at about 1.35pm today (August 19).

Officers say the man riding the motorbike suffered a suspected broken shoulder and was taken by ambulance to hospital for treatment.

The white Ford Transit van towing a trailer – believed to be an older style Mk6 model - had turned right onto Burton Stone Lane as the motorcyclist was going straight on.

The impact was so forceful that the motorcyclist’s head ended up smashing through the driver’s side window, crushing his body between the bike and the side of the van.

A police spokesman said: "Luckily, doctors from the nearby medical practice heard the collision and immediately went out to provide first aid to the rider and called for an ambulance.

"The driver and three passengers in the Transit van left the scene without giving their details or offering assistance.

"It is believed that several people who passed the scene may have taken photographs while the Transit van was still present.

"To assist the investigation, we urge these people to come forward with any photographs of the incident, especially where the vehicle registration plate and those at the scene are identifiable.

"Dash-cam footage and any other information about the incident are also requested.

"If you can help please North Yorkshire Police on 101, option 1, and speak to the Force Control Room."

If you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

Please quote reference number 12220147808 when providing details.