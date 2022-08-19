EMERGENCY services have been called into rescue 27 people stuck on a funicular railway in North Yorkshire.
North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service say they were called out at 2.15pm today (August 19) to St Nicholas Cliff in Scarborough after reports that the funicular railway carriage was stuck.
A spokesman said: "A crew from Scarborough responded to reports of a tram stuck on the tram lines.
"Crews used rope rescue kit to rescue 27 people stuck in the tram."
