RECOGNISE this corner of York? Yes, it looks quite different today.

And, in fact, this corner of our city is about to undergo another transformation as building work is taking place on this site to create new student housing.

This photo shows the corner of Blue Bridge Lane in Fishergate - opposite the primary school - back in 1993.

Read more: 'It was the best venue in York' - your memories of much-loved York institution

You will see shops and the offices of Shepherd Construction above - and we are sharing it today with permission from Fishergate, Fulford and Heslington Local History Society which have a fascinating wealth of information about the local area on their website: ffhyork.weebly.com.

The corner today, with Mecca Bingo under demolition

The photo was taken shortly before demolition in 1993.

A new Mecca Bingo hall and car park were built on that corner - all of which is now being knocked down to make way for student accommodation.

For more old photos of York, join our nostalgia group on Facebook, Why We Love York - Memories at: facebook.com/groups/yorknostalgia

And for more memories and photos of this corner of York, turn to read our next article in this week's Nostalgia supplement.