YORK hosts sponsoring Ukrainian refugees are worried about the rising cost of living affecting their ability to continue their support.

Since March, Ukrainians fleeing the Russian invasion have been able to apply for UK visas, known as the “Homes for Ukraine” scheme.

This scheme has allowed UK residents to host refugees for a minimum of six months, up to maximum of 12 months, with a £350 monthly payment from the Government.

Since August 2, 314 of these visas have been issued for refugees to stay with hosts in York.

However, as this six month minimum draws to a close, a new survey, taken in July by hosts across the UK, has revealed that they need more financial help from the Government.

Out of the 17,000 survey respondents, more than 70 per cent said the cost of living crisis has impacted their ability to provide support due to rising energy bills, and 40 per cent said an increase in the £350 monthly payments would allow them to continue hosting for more than six months.

Rebecca Russell, from York's City of Sanctuary, said: "The hosts in York have done a fantastic job and have been so generous, but many have found themselves battling the cost of living and energy bills are increasing over the winter.

“We are in a crisis situation, and there has been nothing from the Government as to what happens after the 12 months, its just been thrown to the councils to deal with.

“Ideas circulating have included potentially upping the £350 payments to encourage hosts to continue, with a sliding scale – more money for hosts hosting larger families and vice versa.

“Lodger contracts could be organised for a more equal relationship, and we are working to persuade more landlords to consider offering rentals to Ukrainians – nine have been made in York so far, but many will have to consider leaving York.

“The Ukrainians want to work but they have come with various levels of English, financial situations and qualifications. We’re begging employers to just give them a chance while they’re here so they can earn some of their own money.”

Rachael Maskell, Labour MP for York Central, said: “Host families have gone above and beyond in supporting their families from Ukraine, however the reality of the cost of living is impacting significantly on some. Therefore, the Government should continue to support households financially hosting Ukrainians.

“While the circumstances of some have changed, the Government should ensure that all those willing to host, and have passed the security checks, are able to do so.

“The horrific war in Ukraine is seeing no end, therefore we must continue to do everything we can to help people until they can live independently, which I know families long to do.”