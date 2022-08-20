THE sea is in the air (but not in view!) on this popular walk that starts with an exploration of the lovely Hole of Horcum.

After a short stop for a pint in Levisham, the return is via a pleasant, open moorland track with wide ranging views.

The Hole of Horcum lies four miles north of Pickering on the A169.

Park at the large car park on the right hand side, and have a read of the notice boards on the ‘Hole’.

Walk north alongside the road for 200 metres as the road bends to the left and join the Tabular Hills Walk footpath.

Where the road bends sharply right carry on to a confluence of signs and footpaths. Join the footpath heading south west and contour steeply down the hillside into the Hole of Horcum.

The Hole of Horcum is 400 feet deep and was formed when the initial river/stream which had formed a typical V shape was gradually eroded back to create this vast ¾ amphitheatre nearly ½ a mile wide. To me it looks like a classic glaciated valley but it is all river erosion!

The path follows the base of the basin for ½ a mile. At Low Horcum the valley dramatically narrows and creates a traditional V. Keep to the public footpath on the east side of the valley floor, past the trees on Horcum Slack until it arrives at a path junction just past the point your path crosses to the western slope.

A lovely walk at Hole of Horcum

Continue south at this point, do not follow the other clear footpath which climbs up Dundale Griff on your right. I prefer this section of woodland that you will now enter, 1 ½ miles of mixed woodland which is unusual for any walking in the North York Moors.

The path winds its way awkwardly through the trees, climbing only slightly, and after ½ a mile bends to the right.

After a further ½ mile, the path pops out on a road which climbs steeply for 300 metres to the southern end of the village of Levisham. Where the path meets the road it is worth taking the short detour downhill to the ruined church of St Marys. Equally worth a stop is the Horsehoes Inn in the centre of Levisham, a nice cup of tea in one of the outside tables with views down the main street of this immaculately presented village.

From the pub follow the road, soon turning in to a lane on the left hand (west) side of the pub as it climbs gradually on to Levisham Moor.

The moor is a perfect example of lovely moorland walking typical of the area. The paths are easy and the views both towards the sea and inland outstanding.

After one mile at a corner of a wall the track becomes a footpath but carry on heading north for ¾ of a mile to Skelton Tower, perched dramatically overlooking Newtondale.

Built in 1830 as a shooting lodge it is an idyllic spot, the rumours of the lord escaping here for a quiet drink can be fully understood. Return to the path alongside the escarpment and head just east of north across the flat moorlands. Gradually the path turns fully east till it meets the A169 where the walk started.

Hole of Horcum walk map

Fact box:

Distance: Roughly nine miles

Height to Climb: 480m (1,575 feet)

Start: SE 853836. Park at the Hole of Horcum car park on the A169.

Difficulty: Medium: The walk through the woods is not easy and there is some climbing but the remainder is straightforward.

Refreshments: There may be a butty van at the car park, alternatively have a drink at the Horseshoe Inn.

Be Prepared:

The route description and sketch map only provide a guide to the walk. You must take out and be able to read a map (O/S Explorer OL27) and in cloudy/misty conditions a compass (essential on this walk). You must also wear the correct clothing and footwear for the outdoors. Whilst every effort is made to provide accurate information, walkers head out at their own risk.

Please observe the Countryside Code and park sensibly.

Jonathan Smith runs Where2walk, a walking company based in the Yorkshire Dales:

• He has published 2 books on walks in the Dales, ‘The Yorkshire 3 Peaks’ and ‘The Dales 30’ mountains. Available direct from the Where2walk website.

• Book a Navigation Training day (Beginners or Intermediates). All dates and information on the website. Next available date September 24th.

• Join one (or more) of the “3 Peaks’ Guiding Days; 7 Sep Pen-y-Ghent, 8 Sep Whernside, 9 Sep Ingleborough.

Jonathan’s popular website, Where2walk.co.uk also features 100’s of walks across Yorkshire and beyond, from easy strolls to harder climbs